USG (USG) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News stories about USG (NYSE:USG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. USG earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.3543898550156 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of USG traded down $0.01, hitting $43.18, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 3,196,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,392. USG has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

USG (NYSE:USG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.37 million. USG had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.36%. USG’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that USG will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of USG from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of USG and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays lowered shares of USG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of USG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of USG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

In other USG news, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $620,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

