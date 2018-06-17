Utrum Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (CRYPTO:OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Utrum coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $367.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrum has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015279 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00587020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00246730 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00095252 BTC.

About Utrum

Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,054 coins. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrum’s official website is utrum.io. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio.

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

