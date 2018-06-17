Utrum (OOT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $647.00

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Utrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001563 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrum has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Utrum has a market cap of $0.00 and $647.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00585861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00247563 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00095221 BTC.

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,054 coins. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrum’s official website is utrum.io.

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utrum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.