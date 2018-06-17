Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, June 7th.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.13.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.17. The company had a trading volume of 261,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,202. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $197.48 and a fifty-two week high of $288.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.90, for a total value of $539,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.61, for a total transaction of $12,321,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,833,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,143. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

