OppenheimerFunds Inc. Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,571 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,213,000 after acquiring an additional 72,930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 35,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Howard Weil cut Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.65.

Shares of Valero Energy traded down $1.64, reaching $115.18, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 5,087,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,181. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

