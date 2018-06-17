ValuEngine Downgrades AerCap (AER) to Hold

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, May 4th. Macquarie began coverage on AerCap in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AerCap from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.90.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap opened at $54.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AerCap has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 21.52%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $1,750,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 97.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 77,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $146,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AerCap by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,267,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.