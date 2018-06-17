Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $237.03 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $260.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.66, for a total transaction of $380,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

