Gray Television (GTN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, June 8th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

Gray Television opened at $12.10 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $226.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

