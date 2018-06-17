Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts opened at $24.30 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 39 hotels, including 37 wholly owned hotels, comprising 11,497 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia.

