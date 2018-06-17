Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.83.

FNF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. 1,779,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Janet Kerr sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $40,559.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent B. Bickett sold 63,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,469,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,303 shares of company stock worth $4,427,622. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

