Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $27.51 on Friday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.91 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

