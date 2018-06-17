Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Peoples Bancorp opened at $38.41 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $741.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.87 million. research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

