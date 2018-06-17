Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 8th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.10 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics traded down $0.35, reaching $31.15, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.65. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 216,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $6,858,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rauscher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $245,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,902 shares of company stock worth $18,581,251. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

