Chico’s FAS (CHS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $12.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.99 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.