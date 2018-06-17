Community Health Systems (CYH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CYH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 target price on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. 4,765,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76. The stock has a market cap of $512.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,960,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 672,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,437,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,414,000 after buying an additional 408,397 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,375,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after buying an additional 547,371 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $12,057,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,589,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 985,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.