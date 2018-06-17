Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, June 8th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conn’s from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Conn’s opened at $34.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO George L. Bchara bought 7,390 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $202,559.90. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $9,452,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,175,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Conn’s by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

