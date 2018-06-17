ValuEngine Upgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) to “Buy”

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand opened at $51.74 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.56. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $74,388.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $406,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,482,268 shares in the company, valued at $176,759,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,158 shares of company stock worth $3,920,124. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $52,352,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 356,032 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,082 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $7,319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 170,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

