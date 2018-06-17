ValuEngine Upgrades Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) to Sell

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of ETP opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer Partners has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Energy Transfer Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

