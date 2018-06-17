ValuEngine Upgrades Ford Motor (F) to “Hold”

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vetr raised Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.14 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nomura dropped their price target on Ford Motor to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.78 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

F traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,326,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,831,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,861,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $198,107,000 after acquiring an additional 702,675 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

