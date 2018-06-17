Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, May 26th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navios Maritime Acquisition from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNA remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 291,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.68 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 108,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 71.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 119,354 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 750,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 135,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,350,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 96,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

