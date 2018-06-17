Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sun Communities from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities opened at $96.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.12. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $98.99.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sun Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sun Communities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.