Spark Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,200 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 702,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.45, reaching $18.75, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,860. The stock has a market cap of $977.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.96. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

