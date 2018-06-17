Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s current price.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 1,045,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,860. The company has a market cap of $977.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.96. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 702,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

