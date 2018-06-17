Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,878,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $876,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF traded up $0.04, hitting $23.53, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 151,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,215. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.0472 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

