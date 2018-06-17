Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $841,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 102,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 86,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 101,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

