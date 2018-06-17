Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.55 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF opened at $70.08 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $75.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

