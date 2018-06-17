Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,699 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 391,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,376,000.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd opened at $44.20 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

