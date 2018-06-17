Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1,602.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd opened at $44.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $50.99.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

