Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 19,432 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $45,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.21. The stock had a trading volume of 518,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,152. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.79 and a 1 year high of $154.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

