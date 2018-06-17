Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $75,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,089.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.96. 164,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,679. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $143.85 and a 52 week high of $171.30.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

