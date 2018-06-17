Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,604,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,750,000 after buying an additional 458,871 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 28,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 559,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded up $0.05, hitting $161.88, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 617,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,350. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.54 and a twelve month high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.