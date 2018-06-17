First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 30,107 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 722.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 127,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,962. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.92 and a 1-year high of $139.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

