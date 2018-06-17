Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $53.77 Million Holdings in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (BSV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,060 shares during the period. VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM makes up about 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.22% of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM worth $53,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.08 on Friday. VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM has a fifty-two week low of $77.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is an increase from VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

