Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd makes up about 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $7,879,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd opened at $78.05 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 52-week low of $1,401.70 and a 52-week high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.