First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (IVOV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOV opened at $125.36 on Friday. VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF has a 52 week low of $108.97 and a 52 week high of $126.33.

