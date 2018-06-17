UBS Group AG Has $339.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.92% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $339,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF opened at $78.92 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

