Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) EVP David Bass Sells 1,917 Shares

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP David Bass sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $145,155.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,644,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Bass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, David Bass sold 17,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $1,005,025.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.78. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $53.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $550,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 185.1% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,551.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 119,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Varonis Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

