Vault Coin (CRYPTO:VLTC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vault Coin has a market capitalization of $3,992.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vault Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00050880 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001246 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Vault Coin Coin Profile

VLTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. The official website for Vault Coin is vltcoin.org. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vault Coin Coin Trading

Vault Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vault Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

