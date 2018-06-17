Vedanta (VEDL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.70

Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 70620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vedanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants.

