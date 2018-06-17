Veeva Systems (VEEV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veeva Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.3269432613945 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Veeva Systems opened at $83.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $27,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $83,609.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,046 shares in the company, valued at $984,451.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,559. 15.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

