Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, May 25th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,066. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 25,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $4,087,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,916 shares of company stock worth $8,257,559 in the last three months. 15.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

