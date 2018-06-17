Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $664.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce $664.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $685.07 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.95 million. Venator Materials had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Venator Materials by 81,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Venator Materials by 9,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 552,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.