Critical Analysis: Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) and Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kronos Worldwide and Venator Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 1 1 1 0 2.00 Venator Materials 0 4 13 0 2.76

Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Venator Materials has a consensus price target of $27.59, suggesting a potential upside of 55.95%. Given Venator Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Venator Materials is more favorable than Kronos Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 21.70% 38.70% 16.18% Venator Materials 9.94% 23.75% 9.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Venator Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Venator Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.73 billion 1.66 $354.50 million $1.88 13.18 Venator Materials $2.21 billion 0.85 $134.00 million $1.74 10.17

Kronos Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kronos Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Venator Materials does not pay a dividend. Kronos Worldwide pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom.

