Venbio Select Advisor Llc Acquires 575,000 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Stock

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Immunomedics opened at $23.47 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. Immunomedics’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 831.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

