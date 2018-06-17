Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Position Boosted by TLP Group LLC

TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6,582.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. TLP Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ventas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Hilliard Lyons raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.11. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $72.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.42 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.96%.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $211,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,645,601.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 775,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,220,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,027. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

