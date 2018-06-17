Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 899,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Oracle by 22.0% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 29,122 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.5% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 262,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 191,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $174,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $23,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,644,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,005,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,553,265 shares of company stock valued at $117,284,602 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,120,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,122. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

