Acuta Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Veracyte comprises approximately 3.0% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 9.66% of Veracyte worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2,429.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 905,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 913,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.40 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BTIG Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Veracyte opened at $8.86 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Veracyte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a negative net margin of 42.30%. research analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

