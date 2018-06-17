Veracyte (VCYT) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veracyte earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2307761443226 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. BTIG Research set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 366,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.69. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 42.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

