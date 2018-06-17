Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.40 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $13.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 366,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,753. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a negative net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veracyte by 2,429.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 124,156 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 204,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,265 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

