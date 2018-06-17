Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given a $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a report published on Saturday, June 9th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Verastem traded up $0.95, hitting $6.53, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 8,465,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,975. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $374.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.28.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $44,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,583. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 240,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 66,182 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

